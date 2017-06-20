Seattle Police identify officers involved in deadly shooting

Seattle police dashcam footage of officers approaching an apartment complex on June 18, 2017, responding to a call. Minutes later, officers shot and killed Charleena Lyles. (Credit: Seattle Police Department)

Seattle Police identified the two officers in a deadly officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

Officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson shot Charleena Lyles while responding to a burglary call at Lyles’ apartment near Magnuson Park.

McNew has served nine years on the force, and Anderson has been with Seattle Police for two years.

Lyles, who had a previous history with police, reported the burglary Sunday morning. When the officers arrived at Lyles’ apartment, they said Lyles was armed with a knife. Both officers opened fire, and struck her several times.

Both officers remain on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, in accordance with department protocol.

Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold also announced Tuesday that the city’s Civil Right Committee would hold a hearing on the shooting, because “it’s the right thing to do.”

