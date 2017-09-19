Seattle police body camera program expands

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
From wildfires to snow at Crystal Mountain
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
Could social media bring Misty Copsey home?
-
Relief and healing for mayor's accuser
-
7.1 earthquake in central Mexico
-
Program targets homeless students
-
12-ton steel beam falls off semi on I-90
-
Pres. Trump: We will 'totally destroy North Korea' if attacked
-
Warren Moon's first take on 49ers-Seahawks
-
New school bus cameras could mean $419 ticket
More Stories
-
Neighbors near Renton clear cut angry about parkingSep 19, 2017, 6:19 p.m.
-
Mexico quake picked up on Washington seismometersSep 19, 2017, 1:58 p.m.
-
SPD body camera program set to expand September 30Sep 19, 2017, 11:24 p.m.