Seattle PD holding Ask Me Anything discussions on Reddit

(Credit: KING)

Seattle police officers are evolving the way they communicate with the people they serve. The department has been progressive when it comes to its social media approach, but it recently started reaching into the Reddit community though Ask Me Anything (AMA) discussions.

"We felt by having a content expert -- someone who's really immersed in the subject at hand -- going onto Reddit and engaging in that community, it would be pretty impactful," said Sgt. Sean Whitcomb, police spokesperson.

If you know the Reddit crowd, you know it can get brutally honest. It's likely not the kind of social media your grandma uses. And it's likely you won't find a lot of other police departments using Reddit in this way.

"What I've learned is that people are thirsty for information and they really want to connect to the police department," said Whitcomb. "They really want to learn how we go about doing police work. It's just a profession people are fascinated in."

The first official AMA took place in November after the presidential election. It focused on bias crime led by a bias crime detective.

The second AMA in December related to property crime.

The AMAs brought thoughtful questions and comments to light and gave the department topic ideas for future discussions. And in true Reddit form, it also allowed users to share criticisms.

Seattle police believe it's an impactful way to reach the community. Even when police go to community centers and meet people face-to-face, the reach is small. The digital space allows the department to reach a large amount of people when it's convenient to them.

Whitcomb says not only is it a service, but it's also now an obligation.

"It's not just pushing out information," said Whitcomb. "It's actually having a relationship. It's having a digital relationship with the people we serve. I actually engage with more people now who live in Seattle then I did when I was a bicycle officer. I have so much interaction. It's incredible."

Whitcomb says Twitter is still the best real-time interaction with the public with more than 313,000 followers. It is often the best way for the department to push out alerts and notifications on public safety issues.

Copyright 2016 KING