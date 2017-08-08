Seattle Parks to remove unauthorized Duck Island skate park

Seattle Parks is set to remove an illicit skate bowl from the middle of Green Lake next week.

Crews will likely begin demolishing the concrete ramp on Duck Island on Tuesday morning.

It will take about three to four days to dismantle the ramp. Crews will break the ramp into pieces, remove them from the island, and then finish with planting.

The ramp popped up about three weeks ago when a group of amateur skateboarders built it as part of a contest encouraging skateboarders to build their own skate parks. The skateboarders filmed the construction for the contest.

However, the ramp was not authorized, according to Seattle Parks. It also got pushback from environmental groups who want to preserve the island as a bird habitat.

