Seattle officer injured in gunfire released from Harborview

Seattle Police Officer Hudson Kang (Credit: Seattle Police Foundation)

One of the police officers who was shot in an exchange of gunfire with robbers in downtown Seattle last week was released from Harborview Medical Center Wednesday.

Officer Hudson Kang, 30, was last listed in serious-but-stable condition. He continues to recovery from his injuries, say Seattle police.

Three officers were injured last Thursday after they pursued and exchanged gunfire with two suspects who robbed a convenience store on 1st Avenue in downtown Seattle.

During their pursuit, police found the male suspect deceased. They arrested a 17-year-old female suspect and identified another suspect involved in the robbery, a 19-year-old male. Police later located and arrested the 19-year-old.

Two of the injured officers were transported to Harborview Medical Center. Officer Kang was initially listed in critical condition and later upgraded to serious-but-stable condition. The second officer, a female, was listed in satisfactory condition.

The third officer sustained a hand injury and was treated and released from the hospital.

