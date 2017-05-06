Seattle officer arrested in narcotics investigation

A Seattle police officer was arrested Saturday in an ongoing narcotics investigation by SPD, FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security.
Seattle police have not released many details, other than officer was placed on administrative leave without pay.
The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation. The U.S. Attorney's Office plans to release more information on Monday.
