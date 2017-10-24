Seattle officer accused of timecard discrepancies to tune of $24,000

The federal monitor overseeing changes to the Seattle Police Department issued a new report on how officers respond to people in crisis. (Photo: KING)

A Seattle police officer has been charged with first degree theft, accused of discrepancies on his timecard that led to him being paid nearly $24,000 for hours he may not have worked.

According to probable cause documents, Seattle police investigators found 55 days in which its suspected that Michael J. Stankiewicz may not have worked even though he was paid for it. The days happened between October 12, 2016, and August 29, 2017.

Investigators say the total number of questionable hours for Stankiewicz was 485 at $49.29 per hour for a total of $23,905.65. That doesn't include medical and dental benefits.

The department said Stankiewicz was initially put on paid administrative leave while the Office of Police Accountability conducted its investigation. Stankiewicz is now on unpaid leave, pending the outcome of the case.

