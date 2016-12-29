Seattle Met: Meet the Fremont Bridge's First Writer-in-Residence

Fremont Bridge in Seattle (Photo: Seattle Met / Mike Kane)

Essayist Elissa Washuta worked all summer in the bridge’s 99-year-old tower as its first writer-in-residence, named by the City of Seattle. We caught up with her on her last week perched above the Lake Washington Ship Canal.

What do you write about in the tower?

The history of colonization in Seattle and the changes to the landscape. I became really interested in the unseen world of Seattle—what non-Duwamish people think of as supernatural but the Duwamish people think of as spiritual.

What’s it like up there?

People are all around. I can always see people. Right now I see people on the sidewalk, I see a police boat. There’s cars just constantly driving by, there’s people from the Google offices. There’s a bridge operator who calls me every time there’s going to be a bridge opening.

