Seattle Mayor Murray endorses Durkan for mayor

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan announces her candidacy for mayor of Seattle, May 12, 2017. (Credit: KING)

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced Thursday he is not running for re-election as a write-in candidate and is endorsing former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan.



"While I would love nothing more than be mayor for another term, I've decided it is time for me to pass the torch to the next leader who will build upon the legacy of progressive achievements that we have achieved. that candidate is Jenny Durkan," Murray said at a press conference with Durkan at his side.

"I am honored to be seeking the office of mayor and honored to be seeking it with his endorsement," Durkan said.

A KING 5/KUOW poll conducted last week had Durkan right behind former Seattle mayor Mike McGinn leading the extensive list of candidates. Durkan did well among female voters polled, as well as older voters -- particularly voters 65 and older. She also did better among educated and affluent voters, whereas McGinn had a broader reach across different education and income levels.





If he had re-entered the race, Murray would have to file as a write-in candidate and commissioned a poll last week to assess support for such a campaign.

"While the poll showed a pathway forward if I were to do a write-in campaign, as with most write-in campaigns, that pathway was narrow and uncertain," Murray said.

If Murray had filed as a declared write-in candidate, his name would not have appeared on the ballot, but any variation of his name or misspelling would potentially count, according to the King County Elections Office.

However, using a tool such as stickers printed with the write-in candidates’ name would not be allowed, under state law.

Also, a write-in candidate’s total number of votes would not be checked and officially counted, unless the number reached a certain threshold—greater than or closer to the number of votes cast for the second-place candidate.

In May, Murray announced he was withdrawing his re-election bid, facing a civil suit alleging sexual abuse in the 1980s.

Murray has denied all allegations and has said he believes the suit was politically motivated.

Earlier this month, the mayor’s accuser dropped the suit, saying he wants to wait until Murray is out of office to pursue the case.





