Seattle Mayor Murray asks for dismissal of sex-abuse suit

KING 5 News , KING 11:17 PM. PDT May 24, 2017

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray's attorneys filed court documents Wednesday to toss out the sexual abuse lawsuit against him.
    
In the seven-page response to the complaint, they reiterated the mayor's denial of the allegations, saying: “Defendant denies any inappropriate contact with Plaintiff or any minor.  Defendant denies that he has a ‘hit team.’"
    
In April, Delvonn Heckard filed a lawsuit claiming Mayor Murray sexually abused him in the 1980s when Heckard was a juvenile.
    
Murray has repeatedly denied those allegations.
    
In Wednesday’s filing, his attorneys claim Heckard did not "state a claim upon which relief can be granted" and that the statutes of limitations have passed.
   
Along with requesting the case be dismissed, Murray's attorneys requested to be awarded court costs and lawyer fees.

Read court documents filed by Murray's lawyers - May 24, 2017
 

