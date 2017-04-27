Seattle mayor formally pitches soda tax

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray formally pitched his soda tax proposal. (Photo: KING)

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is pitching a 1.75 cent tax on every ounce of artificially sweetened drinks.

That includes soda, energy drinks, juice, sweetened teas, and diet drinks.

Murray says the tax would allow for $23 million in the first year and $18 million in additional years, which would be used to fund education and food programs.

Murray also says it will reduce consumption and child obesity.

However, a group calling itself "Keep Seattle Livable for All" says the mayor's proposal would cause "significant economic harm" to suppliers.

The council still needs to approve the measure, which will likely be heavily debated and could be altered next month.

