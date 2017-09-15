Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell to accept or decline position Friday afternoon

Bruce Harrell. (Photo: KING)

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will announce his decision at 4:30 p.m. Friday as to whether he plans on serving the rest of Ed Murray’s term or return to city council.

As Council President, Harrell was sworn in as the city’s 54th mayor on Wednesday, the hour Murray’s resignation took effect.

Per City Charter, Harrell has five days to decide whether he wants to remain mayor and give up his seat on city council. His current term has more than two years left.

If Mayor Harrell decides to decline the role, he’s asked council to be prepared to take a vote on Monday to designate another member to serve as interim mayor.

While councilmembers have not commented on their interest, there’s speculation Councilmember Tim Burgess would be a likely candidate since he’s retiring at the end of the year.

Regardless of what happens next, Seattle’s newly elected mayor will take over once election results are certified on November 28.

Both mayoral candidates, Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon, met with Mayor Harrell on Friday morning to discuss the transition ahead, since the winner will have to take office a little more than a month earlier than expected.

“I've already started meeting with current and former city staff and stakeholders to think about governance structure," Moon told reporters on Friday. "To think about how to step up a mayor's office that's connected to departmental leadership and city council, set up clear decision making processes, so we all know how we're going to operate together."

"It’s going to be a quicker transition than anyone expected," said Durkan.

“I think it's very good that both of us came in,” she said of the meeting. “We will get briefed equally; we will be thinking about that. We'll probably set up something separate from the campaign, because I don't want to get distracted or diverted, but at the same time, we need to make sure that the first day we become mayor, we can make impact.”

