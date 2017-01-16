KING
Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. march drawks 10K

With an eye on what could happen later this week when Donald Trump is inaugurated, thousands marched through Seattle to honor a civil rights leader.

Chris Daniels, KING 6:50 PM. PST January 16, 2017

SEATTLE - Organizers believe 10,000 people filled the Seattle streets Monday to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The annual event, this year, included many people who vocally protested the Presidential election.  It included all ages, and all colors of the rainbow. 

Marchers, who were escorted by Seattle Police, went from Garfield High School to Union and Madison Streets before ending the march at the Seattle Federal Building.

Clifton Wyatt, 66, participates in the Seattle march each year to honor King Jr. A longtime activist, Wyatt has always emphasized a message of racial equality.

"Hopefully one day we all come together and enjoy life together," Wyatt said. "That vision that Dr. Martin Luther King had, but we got a long way to go."

