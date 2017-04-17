Seattle's Pothole Palooza aims to fill potholes across the city

A pothole (Credit: KING)

Seattle's Department of Transportation is launching what it calls Pothole Palooza to aggressively repair potholes across the city. It's asking citizens to report potholes in their neighborhood.

Seattle has had an extremely wet and cold winter season, adding to the pothole mess.

There are three ways to report potholes:

- Calling the Pothole and Street Repair Hotline at 206-386-1218

- Using the Find It Fix It App: Android | Apple

- Filling out an online pothole report form

Track which road repairs are in progress by clicking here.

