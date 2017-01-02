Seattle firetrucks collide, 8 firefighters sent to hospital

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

SEATTLE - A collision between two firetrucks responding to a call in Seattle sent eight firefighters to the hospital.

Seattle Fire Department officials tell the Seattle Times that the firefighters sustained no serious injuries in the Sunday morning crash and were treated and released.

Department spokeswoman Alice Kim says a fire engine and ladder truck responding to an automatic fire alarm collided just before 8 a.m. at Northeast 65th Street and 12th Avenue Northeast.

The ladder truck went through an empty parking lot and smashed the storefront of a massage business. The ladder truck has been taken out of service.

Seattle Police Department Detective Mark Jamieson says the crash is being investigated. Kim says the fire department will conduct an internal investigation.

