Seattle deputy police chief finalist for Dallas police chief job

Seattle Police Deputy Chief Carmen Best Photo: KING 5

Seattle Deputy Police Chief Carmen Best is one of eight finalists for police chief in Dallas, that city announced Wednesday.



Dallas officials will interview the finalists for three days beginning July 10.

Best has worked for Seattle Police Department since 1992. She's served in a wide range of positions including school safety, media relations supervisor, operations lieutenant, assistant chief in the criminal investigations bureau, and more.



She has a certificate in police management from the University of Washington.



Dallas started looking for a police chief in October when former chief David Brown stepped down. He served as chief for six years and resigned less than three months after the July 7, 2016 ambush that killed five Dallas officers, WFAA reports.

