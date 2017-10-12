Seattle councilmembers float business tax to address homeless crisis

File photo of homeless camp in Seattle.

Seattle councilmembers announced a proposal Thursday to address the city’s homeless crisis through a new business tax.

Councilmember Mike O’Brien and Councilmember Kristen Harris-Talley said their proposal, called Housing, Outreach and Mass-Entry Shelter (H.O.M.E.S.), would address short-term needs for homeless and 24-hour shelters, along with more permanent, long-term housing.

The proposal would be funded by a business tax on large employers. The tax, which would take effect early 2018, is assessed at $0.048 (4.8 cents) per hour, per employee and would affect the top 10 percent of the highest-grossing businesses in Seattle.

“It is our large employers who have benefited most from Seattle’s economic boom,” said Harris-Talley. “As a result, big business is best positioned to help relieve some of the pressure created by rapid economic growth. We need a systemic fix to help address the resulting lack of affordable housing and dearth of places for people to go. This is a solution that protects the most vulnerable in our city and will help small businesses thrive.”

O’Brien and Harris-Talley argue that the city’s 2018 proposed budget don’t meet the need of addressing homelessness -- specifically 24-hour shelters, permanent housing and rental assistance.

“We can’t ignore the displacement caused by growth in Seattle,” said O’Brien. “Without more 24-hour shelter so people can come inside and new short- and long-term housing solutions, our existing system is setup to fail.”

According to a release from the city, the H.O.M.E.S. proposal would generate up to $24 million, which is equivalent to approximately $100 per employee on an annual basis.

Mayoral candidate Cary Moon applauded the plan as a starting point, and said she looked forward to working with the councilmembers on the details.

"As Mayor I would ask whether a head tax is the best way to approach this - we want to encourage more family wage jobs, not fewer, and to minimize barriers for small and local businesses," Moon said in a statement. "I would look closely at exemptions for certain small businesses. For example, while a $5 million threshold makes sense for a low-overhead professional services firm, it may not be right for a small mom and pop retailer or restaurant with high sales volume but low profit margins."



Councilmembers will be briefed on the proposal during Budget Deliberations scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on October 16.

