Seattle Council passes fair housing ordinance

Seattle City Council unanimously passed a fair housing ordinance Monday, allowing people with criminal backgrounds to find housing.

The ordinance places restrictions on landlords and to whom they can and cannot rent.

It prohibits blanket exclusions based on criminal convictions when advertising a rental unit. It also does not allow landlords to ask about or consider arrests that didn’t lead to a conviction and convictions that are older than two years.

If a landlord takes adverse action based on a conviction that is less than 2 years old or an adult’s sex offender registry status, a business justification is required.

Proponents of the legislation said current regulations make it more difficult for people of color or those who are homeless to find housing.

The ordinance passed 8-0.

