Seattle Council draft ordinance could loosen RV encampment regulations

A Seattle Council draft ordinance calls for significant exemptions for RV encampments. (Photo: KING)

A Seattle City Councilmember is floating legislation to give RVs used as primary residences wide flexibility for where they can park.

It's part a 20-page document circulating throughout City Hall in response to the "Vehicular Living Workgroup" convened by councilmember Mike O'Brien.

It contains language which would exempt "vehicular residences" from many common city codes regarding parking, and tickets.

For instance, one graph would allow a vehicle on public right of way or on other publicly owned or controlled property with four or more parking infractions to avoid impound if it "has been identified as a vehicular residence and its use or users are participants of the Vehicular Residences Program."

Another graph from the draft ordinance also exempts vehicular residences from impoundment "pursuant to Section 12A.10.115." That's the municipal code for impoundment of a vehicle used in sexual exploitation.

"This law would exempt vehicles that are involved in the sexual exploitation of other individuals – if those vehicles are occupied for vehicle residency – if is a mobile brothel in effect it is exempted from the other impound laws other vehicles in the city face – that's just wrong," said Scott Lindsay, who once ran Mayor Ed Murray's homeless response and has since left to run for city attorney.

O'Brien could not be reached for comment. His legislative aide Jasmine Marwaha said that clause was part of an earlier draft, but the legislation now is "significantly different" and could change more before it's formally introduced later this week.

O'Brien referenced the legislation and the work group earlier in the day at a Council briefing.

"One of the things that comes up time and time again, including this work group, is we need places where people can park," he said.

However, Bill Kaczmarek, who owns Seattle Textile and neighbors the only sanctioned RV encampment in the city, was surprised the city would try to allow more RV encampments.

"It would be unbelievable to me that they would expand this," he said. "Not one person has been helped by this situation. To do something for to get a job, or a house to live in – this is just a dumping ground."

© 2017 KING-TV