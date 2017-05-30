Seattle Council approves ordinance allowing youth jail appeal

Voters approved a new King County youth jail in 2012, but appeals and vocal opponents have caused the project to be delayed. (Photo: KING)

Seattle's new ordinance could cause construction of a new youth jail to be further delayed.

It reads like another run-of-the-mill city ordinance, yet it is much more complicated.

"AN ORDINANCE relating to land use and zoning; amending Section 23.76.006 of the Seattle Municipal Code to clarify that a land use decision to waive or modify structure width or setbacks for a youth service center, and integrated SEPA decisions, are Type II decisions that may be appealed to the City Hearing Examiner," the ordinance reads.

The Seattle City Council approved it by a vote of 5-2, but only after an acrimonious hour long debate in council chambers on Tuesday.

At issue is whether a hearing examiner should have heard an appeal about the design of a new youth jail and courthouse. It was approved by King County voters in 2012, and the county hoped to break ground last year. However, appeals and a vocal group of opponents helped delay implementation.

They showed up on Tuesday, shouting down council members at times. Opponents argued the jail is a waste of money, and would unfairly and unjustly target families of color.

Proponents, like King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg, have argued the building in Seattle's Central District is cramped, and has fallen into a state of disrepair. He was loudly heckled after saying, "the only thing that this ordinance will do is cause further delay."

Councilmember Mike O'Brien, who has spoken against the need for the facility, sponsored the bill. Councilmembers Sally Bagshaw and Tim Burgess both voted against it.

It's unclear if the ordinance will stop the youth jail from being constructed or if it will cause significant delays. However, the decision drew cheers in council chambers and likely will open the door for another appeal to the City's hearing examiner.

© 2017 KING-TV