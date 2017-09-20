Seattle City Hall attempts return to normal

Seattle City Hall (Photo: Josh Green, KING 5)

Seattle City Hall is attempting to get back to normal.

On Wednesday, the Council began its first review of the 2018 budget. The City will spend millions on public safety, administration, and transportation.

Tim Burgess, who became Seattle’s third mayor in a week, will deliver his official budget pitch on Monday. There will likely be an emphasis on completing the vision for the Center City. SDOT quietly received an advisory group’s recommendations last week in the middle of the storm at City Hall. It calls for realigning bus routes and building out more protected bicycle lanes.

The latest example of that will already begin this weekend. SDOT has begun setting the table for a new bike lane between on Pike and Pine, between 2nd and 8th avenues. It will reduce capacity to one lane for automobiles. Construction begins this weekend, and the new formation goes into place on Monday, just hours before Burgess gives his speech.

