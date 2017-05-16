Seattle city councilmember Lorena Gonzalez not running for mayor

Seattle City Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez. (Photo: KING)

Seattle City Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez announced Tuesday she will not join the crowded field running for Seattle mayor.

Gonzalez released a statement saying she made the decision after talking with her family.

“While being the Mayor of Seattle would be an incredible honor, I remain focused on the work we have yet to accomplish on the Seattle City Council," said Gonzalez. "Over the next four years, I am uniquely positioned to continue protecting our immigrant and refugee families and championing paid family and medical leave, police reform and housing affordability. I am humbled by the incredible outpouring of support and encouragement to consider this opportunity but I instead will redouble my efforts on the Seattle City Council as a citywide representative in Position 9.”

More than a dozen people have announced their candidacy ahead of this Friday's filing deadline.

Mayor Ed Murray, who is battling a lawsuit claiming he sexually abused teens in the 1980s, is not running for a second term.

© 2017 KING-TV