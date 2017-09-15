PARK(ing) Day takes over parking spots for games, art

2013 PARK(ing) Day. Credit: SDOT

Happy PARK(ing) Day, Seattle!

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, on-street parking spots around the city will be turned into creative public spaces. The 51 pop-ups include games, art, landscaping, furnishings and more.

"PARK(ing) Day is a chance for people to get creative in rethinking how our streets can be used," said SDOT Director Scott Kubly. "And sitting in a pop-up park or painting in an art installation is a great way for people to connect in neighborhoods across the city."

Participating neighborhoods include South Park, Columbia City, Georgetown, downtown Seattle, Lake City and many others. A map of this year’s pop-ups can be found here.

This is the 11th year Seattle has participated in the event.

PARK(ing) Day originated in San Francisco in 2005 and has transformed into an international event held in over 160 cities.

