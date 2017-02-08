Seattle arena group re-files petition for SoDo street vacation

SEATTLE - The SoDo Arena group on Wednesday refiled a petition to vacate a block of Occidental Avenue South to build a new NBA and NHL arena. A source at Seattle City Hall says the petition was filed with the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The street vacation review triggers a 60-day city review period.

The group is led by investor Chris Hansen, whose partners include Wally Walker, Pete and Erik Nordstrom and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson met with Mayor Ed Murray on Tuesday, posting a short video on social media later noting that the two talked about homelessness, education, and, "hopefully, SoDo, maybe who knows?"

Hansen's group was unsuccessful in their last petition to vacate the street. The Seattle City Council voted 5-4 last May to reject the petition.

But much has changed in the months since.

Hansen's group offered to privately finance the entire arena project, contribute extra money to transportation, and agreed to leave the street unchanged until an NBA or NHL team is secured. The group also offered to cover a funding gap to build the long-delayed Lander Street overpass, estimated at $27 million.

A previous environmental review showed a new arena would have little impact on traffic in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood.

Meanwhile, the city of Seattle also started a request for proposals for a renovation of KeyArena. Two separate groups - AEG and Oak View Group - have suggested they will make bids. Those proposals are due on April 12, with a decision perhaps coming in June. The city has said a KeyArena renovation is likely a five-year project. Mayor Murray previously indicated that he does not believe a street vacation vote would be considered until the KeyArena situation is sorted out.

