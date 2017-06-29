Seattle adds more people in 2016 than all King County suburbs

The Seattle skyline by Dan Cassuto.

Population growth in Seattle is outpacing its King County suburbs this decade, reversing a trend that started over 100 years ago. That's according to a new analysis of U.S. Census data by The Seattle Times.

In every decade since 1910, population growth has increased more in the suburbs than in Seattle. So far this decade, starting in 1910, Seattle is outpacing the rest of the county -- 15.4 percent to 8.9 percent.

Growth rate doesn't always necessarily equal raw numbers of people. But in 2016, more people moved into the city versus the suburbs -- 20,847 to 14,867. The Times says that's a first since 2000 when the Census started tracking those numbers.

