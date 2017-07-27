Seafair Torchlight Parade and Run takes to Seattle streets Saturday

2016 Seafair Torchlight Parade (Photo: Jil Hendershot) (Photo: KING)

A special summer Saturday night in Seattle is in store with the annual Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight parade this weekend.



The parade kicks off at 7:30 p.m. from the Seattle Center and runs down 4th Avenue to Pioneer Square. More than 100 entries are in the parade this year--the 68th year of the event.

Seattle Department of Transportation anticipates about 26,000 people to attend.

This year's grand marshals are Billy Burke and James Wolk.

Burke played Charlie Swan, Bella's father, in the "Twilight" saga. He's also appeared in 24, Revolution, Law & Order, The Closer and more. Wolk appeared in a mini-series, Political Animals, after playing roles in Mad Men, Shameless, You Again and more.

Seafair Torchlight Run to close northbound SR 99

The Seafair Torchlight Run kicks off the festivities just before the parade, starting at 6 p.m. Around 15,000 runners are expected on the downtown Seattle route, which includes a three-mile stretch of northbound SR 99.

On Saturday, northbound SR 99 will close for runners between 5 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. between South Royal Brougham Way near the stadiums and Harrison Street, just north of the Battery Street Tunnel. Southbound lanes will remain open.

The map below shows the entire route and the streets that will close for the run, which will be followed immediately by the Torchlight Parade at 7 p.m.

2017 Torchlight Run Map

