School lunch dad raises money for school supplies

Jeff Lew. (Photo: Thomasseau, Allison, KING)

The man who helped wipe out school lunch debt in western Washington is at it again – this time with school supplies.

Jeff Lew, a Seattle dad who raised over $50,000 to erase lunch debt in the spring, started a campaign last week to raise money for educational materials at his son’s preschool.

“You take a small idea, and you just go with it,” Lew said.

The Seattle Public Schools Pre-K program is well-funded, but Lew and other families received an email from the teacher requesting donations for additional materials that go beyond the basics.

“These teachers do so much for our children, and if they want something to enhance their learning, to teach the future leaders of this world, I’m totally 100 percent for it,” Lew said.

Lew aims to raise $1,650 for a laser printer, toner cartridges, and other various school supplies on the teacher’s Amazon Wishlist. He has set up a GoFundMe page for donations.

