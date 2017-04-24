Sawant seeks May Day off for Seattle city workers

FILE: People march toward downtown in support of immigrant rights May 1, 2006 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Robert Sumner/Getty Images)

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is asking the council to allow city employees to take May 1 off without fear of retaliation in order to attend May Day festivities.

Sawant's resolution also calls on city departments to tell non-emergency workers they have the right to take the day off.

"May Day has historically been an important day of action for worker and immigrant rights. It's especially significant this year, with immigrants, working people, labor unions, women, and the LGBTQ community under attack from Donald Trump," Sawant wrote in her resolution. "If Seattle is truly a Sanctuary City that supports immigrants and working people, then it should lead the way by enabling City employees to stand in solidarity with immigrants and all workers on May 1."



Sawant introduced the resolution at council briefings Monday morning and is expected to seek the full council's approval Monday afternoon.



