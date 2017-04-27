Sawant says May Day march route does not go onto I-5

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant (Credit: KING)

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant announced plans Monday for what she says will be a peaceful May Day rally and march through the city. She added that the march route does not include going onto Interstate 5, countering a tactic she suggested in a previous interview.

The march by the May 1 Action Coalition is being presented as a repudiation of President Donald Trump, who will reach the 100-day milestone of his administration this weekend.

"We need a day of resistance for immigrants to stand up to Trump's egregious persecution of the immigrant community, the threat of a border wall," Sawant said at a press conference. She also touted support for the labor movement, the black community, LGBT community, and for religious and women's rights.

Standing in front of Amazon headquarters, Sawant called out Amazon and CEO Jeff Bezos for its treatment of workers.

"Amazon represents the new industrial center. A place of great creativity by workers, but unfortunately, even greater exploitation by Amazon's corporate masters," Sawant said.

She said Bezos, who is worth an estimated $73 billion, can afford to pay better wages. Sawant accused Amazon of paying its security workers at the poverty-level and said the company is denying workers basic rights such as taking prayer breaks.

"We are here to declare that in 2017, Amazon is ground zero for the fight for worker's rights," Sawant said.

Sawant was asked if she is calling for marchers to go on the freeway. The march route from Judkins Park to Seattle Center includes Madison Street, between 6th and 7th avenues, where it crosses over I-5.

"The march route does not include any freeways," Sawant said, "and as a movement, we stand together in advocating for peaceful and non-violent protest actions."

In a previous interview, Sawant indicated she was open to such action if it was non-violent.

"But going forward, if we truly want build a summer of resistance against Trump and the billionaire class, then we will need disruptive actions like shutting down airports, like shutting down highways," Sawant said last month.

The Washington State Patrol put out a statement Tuesday advising against such a move.

"The freeways are no place for protests, and calls for protestors to block the freeway system is simply reckless and irresponsible," Captain Ron Mead said, warning that troopers would be ready to arrest anyone blocking the freeway. "This is not about politics, this is about public safety. To that end, we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to safeguard the rights of peaceful protestors, but will not tolerate any interference with blocking the freeway system."

A protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline that blocked I-5 in Bellingham on Feb. 11 was blamed for a rollover crash that injured at least one person.

Sawant and other speakers Monday also called on the media to spend more time focusing on the message behind the march and rallies and less time on the violence that usually breaks out on May Day.

"Year after year after year, what we get is a large amount of information on the clashes and not enough information on the march, which is huge compared to about 80, or 20, or 60 individuals breaking windows," Juan Jose Bocanegra, Co-Chair of May 1st Action Coalition, said.

