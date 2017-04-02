Runners overcome brain injuries

A group of traumatic brain injury survivors ran and walked around Green Lake Sunday for the Walk Run Roll for Thought, a Brain Injury Alliance Washington event. (Photo: KING)

Bobbi Jo Marlin and her training partner Martin Schuler once had to re-learn how to feed themselves, count to one hundred, and take a few steps on their own. Now they're running toward the finish line after years of training to help them overcome their injuries.

They were among a group of traumatic brain injury survivors who ran and walked around Green Lake Sunday for the Walk Run Roll for Thought, a Brain Injury Alliance Washington event.

“It feels wonderful knowing that it is possible. You can do it, just got to keep working at it,” Marlin said.

Marlin and Schuler were both injured in car accidents. They met during their recovery and have been pushing each other to get stronger and train harder ever since.

“Step by step,” Marlin said.

Schuler is planning to climb Mount Hood in June. It'll be his third time climbing the mountain. He's been lifting weights at a gym and hiking Marina Hill on Anderson Island to prepare for the journey.

