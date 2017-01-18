Christopher Monfort, who killed Seattle officer, dies in prison

Christopher Monfort (KING)

Christopher Monfort, who was serving a life sentence for killing Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton on Halloween night in 2009, has died in prison.

According to Washington Department of Corrections officials, Monfort was found unresponsive in his single-person cell at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Wall at 7:45 a.m. Staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived and pronounced Monfort deceased at 8:09 a.m.

While they're still awaiting a report by the coroner's office, officials presume he died of natural causes.

Monfort, who was convicted in summer 2015 of aggravated first-degree murder for the ambush killing of Seattle police Officer Timothy Brenton on Halloween night 2009, was serving a life sentence. Paralyzed below the waist by a gunshot he suffered during his arrest in Tukwila, Monfort's health had deteriorated by the time he stood trial in King County Superior Court.

Copyright 2016 KING