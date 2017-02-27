Rare lightning bolt strikes Space Needle

SEATTLE - February's crazy winter weather continues with a rare lighting strike hitting Seattle's iconic Space Needle Monday afternoon.
Space Needle officials captured the lightning bolt on video and tweeted it:
A rare lightning strike at the Needle! Wild weather blowing through the city - stay safe, Seattle! pic.twitter.com/19bpMs97FO— Space Needle (@space_needle) February 27, 2017
Mark D. Lim also tweeted another angle of the lightning strike:
10 secs into video: #thundersnow lightning strike of space needle @seattlecenter @komonews @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/KpG6ZWN4NL— Mark D. Lim (@markdlim) February 27, 2017
After surprise snow in the Seattle area Monday morning, the snow showers returned in the afternoon with wet snow/rain in downtown Seattle and isolated thundershowers in the Greenwood and Green Lake neighborhoods.
Related: What's Next? Rain and snow showers continue overnight
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs