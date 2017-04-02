The public will get to see the finished schematic design for the new Volunteer Park Amphitheater on Thursday. (Photo: Volunteer Park Trust via Facebook) (Photo: Jeff)

This week the public will get a glimpse of renovations to come at Seattle's Volunteer Park.

On Thursday, April 6, the Volunteer Park Trust is hosting an open house to unveil the finished schematic design for the new Volunteer Park Amphitheater.

The new amphitheater will replace the 1971 brick and concrete amphitheater with the hope more performance groups will use the venue.

ORA Architects worked on an ever-evolving design to address the needs of performing groups, neighbors, Seattle Parks, ADA officials and the Seattle Landmarks Board. One key element of the final design is the building's ability to transform from an enclosed performance space to an open, pass-through pavilion.

The Amphitheatre Design open house will be held Thursday, April 6, 5:00-7:00 pm at the Volunteer Park Conservatory (1247 15th Ave E., Seattle, WA 98122). Share the event on Facebook.

