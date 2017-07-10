Public hearings scheduled for proposed Seattle utility rate increases

Seattle Public Utilities will hold council hearings over the next few weeks to hear from rate payers about a proposed increase on utility costs.



The utility is proposing a 5.5 percent average increase over the next six years for drinking water, garbage and recycling, and drainage and wastewater services.

Related: Seattle Public Utilities pitching major rate increase



Public hearings are scheduled for July 11 at 9:30 a.m., July 25 at 9:30 a.m., and Aug. 8 at 9:30 a.m. All three are scheduled to be at Seattle City Hall. Hearings can also be watched on the Seattle Channel.



Here is the breakdown of the proposed rate increases.

Learn more about the utility's plan here. Comments can also be sent to committee chair Lisa Herbold at 206-684-8803.

© 2017 KING-TV