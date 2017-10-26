Prosecutors have tentatively declined to bring criminal charges against two Seattle police officers who fired a barrage of gunshots that injured the driver and passenger of a stolen car fleeing an Eastlake neighborhood earlier this month.



The Seattle Times reported Thursday the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office sent the case back to the department for further investigation after a preliminary review of the information provided by police.



Prosecutor's spokesman Dan Donohoe says prosecutors will make a final determination later.



The Police Department's Force Investigation Team will proceed with an investigation, which is standard procedure when force is used.



The driver and passenger were not seriously hurt in the Oct. 8 incident and have since been arrested and charged over the stolen vehicle.



Police say officers Kenneth Martin and Tabitha Sexton fired at the fleeing Subaru in an alley after the driver suddenly drove toward them.

