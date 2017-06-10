Photo: Seattle City Light

Seattle City Light crews are working to restore power to about 1,400 people in the Mount Baker area.

The outage originally affected about 7,000 customers. Power was restored to about 5,600 of those residents in the Leschi neighborhood and the Madrona area around 3 p.m., according to a tweet from Seattle City Light.

Power restored to all but 1400 customers in the Mt Baker area, which has an estimated time of restoration of 8 PM. https://t.co/Vc5ALpcyzy — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) June 10, 2017

City Light says wires are down in the Mount Baker area.



Mount Baker residents aren't expected to have power until 8 p.m. Crews are investigating the cause.

