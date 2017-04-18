‘Pothole Palooza' aims to fill Seattle potholes in 10 days

Have a pothole on your street? Now is the time to report it to the City.

Starting Tuesday, crews embarked on a 10-day assault on potholes.

After an unusually colder, rainier winter, Seattle streets are now peppered with potholes.

“Basically anywhere you have a crack in the pavement, water can get in, and when it gets cold it freezes, and a pothole pops up,” Seattle Department of Transportation Director Scott Kubly said.

In response, the City is launching ‘Pothole Palooza,’ an event aimed at patching streets and encouraging people to report more potholes.

Mayor Ed Murray was also at Tuesday’s announcement. He said it is usually people in wealthier neighborhoods who call the City for repairs.

“To ensure our mission for road safety doesn’t simply cater to the well-off, we are going to focus on all of our arterials citywide,” Murray said.

Some roads, however, are so filled with potholes they could use a repave.

“These pothole patches will last a little longer, but they are in fact temporary,” Kubly said, explaining the project is funded by the City’s general fund and the Move Seattle levy, which was approved by city voters in 2015.

“That includes paving about 180 or 200 miles of arterial streets around the city. So we're going to be doing pothole patching but also big resurfacing projects,” Kubly said.

How to report potholes

- Call the Pothole and Street Repair Hotline on 206-386-1218

- Fill out a report online

- Use the Find It Fix It App: Android | Apple

© 2017 KING-TV