Police release more hallway video, 911 call in shooting

Seattle police on Thursday released new surveillance footage from the hallway outside of Charleena Lyles' home. The video shows the traffic in the hallway 24 hours before the shooting and reveals that the only person who entered or exited the home was Lyles herself.

The day police shot and killed Lyles, she had called officers to her home to report a burglary that Lyles claimed happened earlier that morning.

On Thursday, police also released the audio from her 911 call.

Dispatcher: "911 What's your emergency?"

Lyles: "I'd like to report a break-in. Can an officer come to my house?"

While the surveillance footage shows people walking by, no one enters or exits the home, except for Lyles, who appears to take out the trash shortly before police arrive at her home.

According to a transcript released from the in-car video of the officers' squad car, officers Jason Anderson and Steven McNew can be heard discussing the call.

Officer 2: "She's alleging a possible burglary?"

Officer 1: "She said she had a burglary, yeah, that a burglary occurred, so."

SPD also released a screenshot of the information officers had access to about Lyles' history.

The notes said "assaultive to officers, mental, threats to officers, weapon." The notes also said "armed herself with a knife and threatened officers."

According to the dash cam video transcript, the officers discuss this as well.

Officer 2: "Has she got a mental caution on her?"

Officer 1: "She's got an officer safety caution."

An SPD spokesperson declined to comment on the video, saying the footage should speak for itself.

What is unclear is if Lyles consciously made a false report, or if in her mental state, she believed that someone broke into her home.

Critics argue that why she made the call was irrelevant. What's important is how police responded to her crisis.

