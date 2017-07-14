Police investigating shooting in South Seattle

Photo: file

Seattle police are investigating a shooting near the Rainier Playfield in south Seattle.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at S. Oregon St. and 36th Ave. S in the Rainier Valley area. The location is close to the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Medics evaluated a man who was about 23 years old. His condition is unknown.

Seattle police say detectives are en route to the scene.

More to follow.

© 2017 KING-TV