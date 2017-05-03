KING
Close

1 dead, 1 injured in South Seattle shooting

Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk

KING 8:01 PM. PDT May 03, 2017

Seattle police say one person has died and another injured after a shooting on Rainier Avenue in South Seattle. 

Police say a call came in around 6 p.m. of a shooting in the parking lot of Borracchini's Bakery at Rainier Avenue S and S College St.  An active investigation is currently underway at the location.

Police crews are also at a second scene of another reported shooting at Rainier Avenue S and S College.

It's unknown if the two incidents are related or separate.

 

Seattle Department of Transportation says both directions of traffic on Rainier Avenue S at S Genesee Street are blocked. Drivers should take alternate routes.

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories