Seattle police say one person has died and another injured after a shooting on Rainier Avenue in South Seattle.
Police say a call came in around 6 p.m. of a shooting in the parking lot of Borracchini's Bakery at Rainier Avenue S and S College St. An active investigation is currently underway at the location.
Police crews are also at a second scene of another reported shooting at Rainier Avenue S and S College.
It's unknown if the two incidents are related or separate.
Very active investigations @ both Rainer/Genesee & Rainier/College scenes. Details as they become available. PIO en route to S College scene— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 4, 2017
Seattle Department of Transportation says both directions of traffic on Rainier Avenue S at S Genesee Street are blocked. Drivers should take alternate routes.
