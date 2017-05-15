Police dash cam video released in call to Mayor Murray's home

(Photo: Seattle Police Department)

Police released dash camera video Monday that appears to contradict accuser's claims about a police response to Seattle Mayor Ed Murray's home last June.

The attorneys for Delvonn Heckard, who is suing Murray for child sex abuse, alleged in court documents that police found a shirtless man in Murray's front yard at a party.

The video shows an officer with lights and sirens blaring heading to what police designated as a priority one call at the mayor's home on June 24, 2016.

In the court documents filed three weeks ago, attorneys for Heckard cited an unnamed source who claimed that "officers arrived on scene to find a shirtless man in the front yard of the Mayor's home. Officers asked the man to leave and were informed that he would but needed to retrieve his items from within the Mayor's home."

But the dash cam video showed that it was actually a man and woman wanting to use the mayor's restroom, and not a shirtless male, as Heckard's attorneys claimed.

The camera inside the police car doesn't show the interaction, but you can hear the officer talk with the person who answered the door.

Much of the conversation is difficult to make out.

The video seems to go along with a statement from Murray and five of his close friends who claimed to be at the house that night.

"At one point, we were interrupted by a knock at the front door. Two people, a man and a woman, both wearing shirts, requested to use the bathroom and the phone," Murray said in a statement several weeks ago.

Murray also said that the man and woman were turned away and left before police arrived.

Before wrapping up the incident, the officers can be heard talking in the video about what happened.

"They got a call from the chief. This was not one of those calls that we need to be quiet about," one officer said.

"Do we need to write anything up?" another officer asked.

"No. He didn't even want me to check around in the back yard," another officer said.

Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole asked the Office of Professional Accountability to investigate her department's response to this incident at the mayor's home. None of the officers wrote up a police report, but a spokesman for the department said in this case, that it wasn't against protocol.

© 2017 KING-TV