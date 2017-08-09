Venomous copperhead snake spotted at Discovery Park

Photo: Seattle Parks

A venomous snake was spotted at Discovery Park in Seattle.

According to Seattle Parks Department, a copperhead snake was found at the top of the sandy bluff in the park.

Staff roped off the area as a precaution.

Park goers are advised to be extra cautious.

Poisonous copperhead snake spotted at the top of the sandy bluff in Discovery Park (map below). Staff currently roping off area. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/9fNNAXXtnj — Seattle Parks (@SeattleParks) August 9, 2017

© 2017 KING-TV