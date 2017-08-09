KING
Venomous copperhead snake spotted at Discovery Park

Kelsey Caulfield , KING 3:09 PM. PDT August 09, 2017

A venomous snake was spotted at Discovery Park in Seattle.

According to Seattle Parks Department, a copperhead snake was found at the top of the sandy bluff in the park.

Staff roped off the area as a precaution.

Park goers are advised to be extra cautious.

