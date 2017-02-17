Pike Place workers walk out to show solidarity with immigrants

Workers at Pike Place Market walked out of their shops Friday in solidarity with immigrant communities. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – Workers at Pike Place Market walked out of their shops Friday in solidarity with immigrant communities.

"You walk into the market, and you see people from all different parts of the world, all different communities, all different age groups, people who have been here two weeks, people have been here 10 years,” said Julia Totten, a barista at Local Color. “You want those people to feel welcome, you want them to feel comfortable and loved, and that’s the whole point of today is to show how much love there is."

Totten’s boss Frank Albanese and his wife came in to relieve Totten and another barista for the hour that they marched today.

"I'm not necessarily here to set an example,” Albanese said. “I'm here to do what's right for me and my employees and hopefully for our country."

That’s also why Isabella Nece left her soap stand Friday.

"As a member of this community and a citizen of this nation,” Niece said, “and I think all individuals are welcome.”

Copyright 2017 KING