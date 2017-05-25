Pike Place MarketFront expansion opens to public

The $74 million MarketFront is the first expansion of Pike Place Market in 40 years. Credit: Pike Place Market

The new Pike Place MarketFront expansion is now mostly open to visitors, who are taking in sweeping views of Elliot Bay and exploring new stalls where craftspeople and farmers can sell their products.

A spokesperson for Pike Place Market confirmed the space opened on Wednesday, ahead of the planned grand opening ceremony on June 29.

>>Related: Photos of Pike Place MarketFront expansion

Some vendors are still in the process of moving to the MarketFront, and construction crews continue to work on an indoor shopping area on a lower level, which is not yet open to the public.

The $74 million MarketFront is the first expansion of Pike Place Market in 40 years and includes 30,000 square feet of open public space, a viewing deck, 40 low-income senior housing units, a neighborhood center, additional parking, several public art installations and 47 new vendor stalls.

Restaurants and a brewery are also moving to the new space with waterfront views.

More information on the MarketFront expansion here.

© 2017 KING-TV