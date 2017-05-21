Pike Place Fish Market features $75 per pound Copper River salmon

The Sunday morning price for Copper River king salmon fillets soared to nearly $75 per pound at the iconic Pike Place Fish Market where fishmongers catch and toss seafood to the crowd's delight. (Photo: KING / Scott Jensen)

The heavily marketed annual aerial migration of dead Alaska Chinook and sockeye salmon reached Seattle tourists once again this weekend kicking off the summer season.

The Sunday morning price for Copper River king salmon fillets soared to nearly $75 per pound at the iconic Pike Place Fish Market, where fishmongers catch and toss seafood to the crowd's delight.

Mike Kirn, originally from Kentucky, has thrown fish here for three years. The whole fish price for Copper River kings, $55.99 per pound, was still a bit too much for the 100 or so market-goers surrounding Kirn during a 20-minute period late Sunday morning. No one bit on that price. Despite, the number of people grew hoping someone would buy.

"Please move forward!" Kirn called to the crowd encouraging everyone to create space for others to move freely behind. Phones out and recording, these tourists wanted the video of Kirn flipping salmon to the other fishmongers.

Finally, Kirn relented and picked up a $35.99 per pound Copper River red salmon bargain, to put on a quick show. Afterward many of the tourists dispersed. They reeled in what they wanted.

© 2017 KING-TV