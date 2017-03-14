Pi Day pie contest a sweet success

Ten hearty and hungry souls gathered at Seattle's Occidental Square Tuesday for a pie eating contest on National Pi Day.

The driving rain didn't deter the participants, who chowed down on Chef Tom Douglas' triple coconut cream pie.

About after 20 minutes - and some very full tummies - Tyler Schuldt was declared the victor.

He received $25 gift card for Serious Pie (that's pizza pie) and bragging rights for one year.

The Downtown Seattle Association's event coincides with "Pi Day," March 14 or "3/14," the first significant numbers in the mathematical constant pi.

