Pi Day pie contest a sweet success

Heather Bosch, KING 4:17 PM. PDT March 14, 2017

Ten hearty and hungry souls gathered at Seattle's Occidental Square Tuesday for a pie eating contest on National Pi Day.    

The driving rain didn't deter the participants, who chowed down on Chef Tom Douglas' triple coconut cream pie.

About after 20 minutes - and some very full tummies -  Tyler Schuldt was declared the victor.

 

He received $25 gift card for Serious Pie (that's pizza pie) and bragging rights for one year.

The Downtown Seattle Association's event coincides with "Pi Day," March 14 or "3/14," the first significant numbers in the mathematical constant pi.

