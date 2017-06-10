Close PHOTOS: Groups rally for Muslims, against Sharia law in opposing protests Taylor Mirfendereski, KING 6:06 PM. PDT June 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Federal Way teen assaulted while walking to bus stop KING 5 Breaking News Anti-Sharia Rally Preview New Renton Housing Development 20% of county homeless in SW King County Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown Health Insurers May Leave Two Washington Counties $5M payout for 'forgotten' child disabled for life Ivar's fights unplanned airport departure First Alert Weather More Stories BLOG: Anti-Sharia, pro-Muslim groups clash in mostly… Jun. 7, 2017, 4:30 p.m. PHOTOS: Groups rally for Muslims, against Sharia law… Jun 10, 2017, 5:36 p.m. 1 dead in Auburn officer-involved shooting Jun 10, 2017, 1:29 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs