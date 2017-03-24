Phone scam targets City Light customers, threatens to shut off power

(Photo: Pinkypills, Custom)

Seattle City Light is receiving reports from customers that say they’ve been getting phone calls from someone claiming to be an employee and demanding payment, according to a page on the company’s website.

City Light said that if you receive such a call, you should hang up and call the company directly.

City Light said the scammers may demand thousands of dollars and threaten to shut off power if the customer doesn’t pay immediately. Also, the scammers may be targeting people who don’t speak English, the elderly, and small business owners.

If a customer has overdue bills, City Light takes multiple steps to notify a customer before shutting off power to their home. The company said its employees will never ask for payment in person and will always be able to provide identification.

