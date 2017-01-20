KING
Man shot near Seattle protests at UW campus

Team coverage of a protest at UW against President Donald Trump and Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

KING 9:29 PM. PST January 20, 2017

SEATTLE – One man was shot near ongoing protest at the University of Washington campus on Friday night. 

A man has possibly life-threatening injuries and was taken to Harboview Medical Center, according to Seattle Fire. The university sent a campus alert saying the gunshot victim was transported from an area near where the protests were taking place in Red Square. 

Seattle Police report a victims had a suspected gun-shot wound to the abdomen.

Demonstrators gathered in Red Square to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump and a lecture from Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos. The conservative editor spoke at a sold old event on campus Friday.

