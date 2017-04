A Sound Transit Light Rail train collided with a pedestrian in Seattle, April 17, 2017. (Credit: Seattle Dept. of Transportation)

A pedestrian was hit by a Sound Transit light rail train in South Seattle Monday morning. The Seattle Fire Department tweeted that the injuries appear non-life threatening.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. at 5th Avenue S. and S. Holgate Street.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the collision.

